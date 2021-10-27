Appreciation picnic planned for first responders

KI BOIS Community Action will host a First Responders Appreciation Picnic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 519 N. Country Club Road.

There will be free barbecue and live music by Black Ridge. Families are welcome.

