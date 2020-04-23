April bounce falls short of last year's sales tax receipts

Municipal sales tax revenue in Muskogee bounced back in April after sinking to its lowest point this fiscal year, but this month's deposit lagged totals reported for the same period a year ago.
Data compiled by the Oklahoma Tax Commission show the city’s share of sales tax revenue disbursed this month totaled just more than $2.02 million. That represents a 2.62 percent, or $53,043, decrease from the $2.07 million disbursed to the city in April 2019.
April sales tax disbursements primarily represent local sales tax receipts collected for February business activity. Totals include taxes collected on actual sales reported by businesses required to file electronically from Feb. 16 to Feb. 28 and estimated sales from March 1 through March 15, just as COVID-19 began to grip the nation.
The state agency disbursed $146.93 million to municipalities statewide, an amount that was down $894,385 million, or 0.61 percent, from the $147.82 million disbursed in April 2019. Counties that assess a sales tax shared disbursements totaling more than $24.19 million and use tax revenue totaling more than $3.8 million.
Muskogee County’s share of sales tax disbursements in April totaled $441,769, a 7.59 percent increase from the $408,221 deposited the same month in 2019. The April disbursement of use tax revenue into Muskogee County coffers totaled $55,096, up 3.62 percent from the $53,101 deposited a year ago.
Muskogee’s sales tax receipts for the first 10 months of fiscal year 2020, which ends June 30, totaled almost $20.75 million. That represents a year-to-date increase of $583,887, or 2.81 percent, from the nearly $20.16 million deposited into city coffers during the same period a year ago.
City Manager Mike Miller expects the year-to-date cushion will erode during the coming months as a result of efforts to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. The shuttering of nonessential businesses across the nation and loss of jobs resulted with an 8.7% drop in March of retail sales.
"As a snapshot looking back, it shows Muskogee has been in an upward trend," Miller said. "But we know that next month it will be down, and we can only guess to what degree."
The city’s share of use tax revenue was up when compared with figures reported in April 2019. The tax commission’s most recent report shows use tax revenue disbursed this month to the city of Muskogee totaled $236,180, up $21,443, or 9.07 percent, from the $214,757 deposited a year ago.
Use tax revenue, which can swing wildly from month to month, is generated primarily by purchases of out-of-state goods for in-state use or consumption. City councilors have dedicated $1.2 million of the city’s annual use tax revenue to budget items that support economic development efforts.
Revenue from the 4 percent municipal sales tax — along with tobacco and franchise taxes — make up just more than half of the city’s general fund.
