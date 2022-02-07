Eighth and Ninth Grade Academy at Alice Robertson Middle School was put on lockdown at 11 a.m. Monday.
The lockdown was called for after a student was reportedly stabbed by another student.
Muskogee Public Schools spokesman Steve Braun said parents were notified around noon about the lockdown by robocall.
"The District Attorney has asked us to say it's under investigation at this time," Braun said. "We have counseling services headed over there."
Lynn Hamlin of the Muskogee Police Department said that campus police and federal officials are investigating the incident.
Braun said more information will be released later.
