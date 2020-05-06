If the coronavirus wasn't enough to worry about in the area these days, this is also storm and tornado season and that adds to the concern.
Muskogee County and City of Muskogee emergency management offices have been working with the county health department, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center and Cherokee Nation Three Rivers Health Center in being prepared for threatening storms and if COVID-19 patients are affected.
"If we need to tailor something for specific jurisdictions, everyone will have input," said Jeff Smith, the county's emergency management director. "In the past, we've worked independently of each other. During the flooding, we came together well and we're going to continue that through this event. All of these jurisdictions are able to maintain themselves at their own level. We're just here to help."
Tyler Evans, the city's emergency management director, said the city has been prepared. He contacted Jarod Mendenhall, Muskogee Public Schools superintendent, and they agreed to use Alice Robertson Junior High as a possible shelter for coronavirus patients.
"We're going to set up each classroom as a different bedroom," Evans said. "That'll keep people separated. There's also shower facilities at the school. I don't foresee us having to set up a shelter."
Evans is encouraged by the decreasing number of positive cases in the city and county.
"We closely monitor the number of positive cases and deaths," he said. "We're staying in close contact with the county health department and EMS. The health department is the lead agency on this pandemic."
In a release from the Red Cross, it has outlined the plans for keeping volunteers and staff safe from COVID-19. Those plans include working with area hotels, limiting person-to-person contact and maintaining social distance in distribution of food and supplies.
In other words, the management offices are not jumping to any conclusions even if the statistics show the spread of COVID-19 or the threat is slowing down.
"We're moving cautiously along and it something starts happening, we'll pay attention," Smith said.
Still, it's the storm season and both emergency management directors want residents to stay aware.
"It's going to be a rough storm season," Smith said. "This is our busy time. Flooding is a big concern after last year. Some of the projections from the National Weather Service say flooding is likely (this year) but not we're not looking at the level that we had last year. That makes a lot of people uneasy and if there's going to be a problem, we'll get the information out as fast as we can."
In the meantime, the agencies are trying to keep residents calm.
"We're in a unified command that brings our resources together," Evans said. "We're bringing the city and county resources together to help fight this pandemic. We're helping our community day in and day out to combat this."
Red Cross and Coronavirus Safety
To keep those impacted by a disaster and volunteers and staff safe from COVID-19, the Red Cross said it will be:
• Working closely with area hotels to house those affected by a disaster if they cannot return home. In the case that a shelter is opened, the Red Cross will work with local health officials to set up a health screening process for everyone entering the shelter, provide masks, add additional space between cots, and use enhanced cleaning and disinfecting practices.
• Red Cross will use technology to limit the person-to-person contact while assessing damage in a this pandemic environment. By using satellite technology and partnering with local governments, Red Cross can get resources to as many impacted people as possible.
• Mental health and financial support will be conducted virtually using laptops, mobile devices, and wireless hotspots.
• Food distribution and relief supplies if needed, will be distributed while maintaining social distancing guidelines. Instead of self-service food service pick-up, volunteers will be delivering food to families.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.