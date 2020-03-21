Neighboring cities and towns are on guard with the coronavirus threat.
Officials in Eufaula, Checotah and Wagoner are telling their citizens to follow the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines that includes the washing hands, using sanitizers with at least 60 percent alcohol, keeping a safe distance from others.
The city of Eufaula declared a state of emergency. Mayor James Duty said in the declaration will be in effect until April 6 "until terminated earlier or extended later by later proclamation."
"We're similar to what Muskogee is doing in a lot of ways," said City Manager Jacob Foos.
Foos said the city won't be turning off water if a resident doesn't pay his or her bill by normal disconnect day of March 24.
"The normal cutoff fee (of $75) will be waived," he said. "We're encouraging people to call to make a payment arrangement. We're a small city and we only have cutoffs once a month. We're going to see how the next two to three weeks go."
Checotah and Wagoner have not issued any declarations of emergencies, but they are being cautious.
Checotah is keeping a watchful eye on the situation.
"We haven't shut down the senior citizen center or the library," Mayor Daniel Tarkington said. "We are asking people not to practice at the sports complex."
Still, Tarkington has seen the traffic in and out of city hall has "slowed down to about half."
"People are paying their bills online or using the drop box," he said. "We still have people who like the normal routine of paying in person. We also don't want businesses to close down, or they would struggle for income. We want to see if this is going to get worse or not."
In the meantime, Mayor A.J. Jones said there have not been any coronavirus cases in Wagoner County.
"That doesn't mean we don't take this seriously," he said. "We go by the state department guidelines. If they told us to shut down, we would do that. We're encouraging our citizens to do the normal safe stuff. I hope people use common sense, such as if they're sick not to go outside."
Jones posted a short video on his Facebook page earlier in the week to reassure residents.
"We are in all of this together, and I know as we get through the coming weeks, we will be strong as a community," he said on the video.
