Area colleges are formalizing plans for reopening campuses for the Fall 2020 semester.
Bacone College has set Aug. 12 as the first day of classes for the fall.
“We’re looking at staggering classes,” said Public Relations Coordinator Wendy Burton. “We have a lot of things to consider — doing a blended online or in-person class depending on students’ needs — we’re going to do whatever we can to protect our students.”
As of now, Kaila Harjo, vice president for Student Affairs, said students will be allowed to moved into the dormitories at the end of July, starting with the student athletes first.
She also said that they are making adjustments to living arrangements for on-campus housing, changing all rooms from multi-occupancy to single occupancy.
“We feel the students might have a little more peace of mind knowing that the rooms are single rooms instead of being secluded to a room with two people,” Harjo said. “The rooms aren’t very large in size, and this makes it a little better option.”
Dan Mabery, vice president for University Relations for Northeastern State University, said that NSU also is planning for a fall resumption of in-person classes.
“The first day of fall semester is scheduled for August 17,” he said. “NSU intends to host in-person classes and other traditional learning formats this fall.”
Mabery also said the university is offering classes in different ways for students.
“NSU will offer a variety of learning formats for students,” he said. “These formats include in-person, blended, online and synchronous e-learning classes. Students may choose to enroll in the best option for them, however, every course will not have an online equivalent.”
According to Harjo, Bacone has set up a COVID-19 policy to aid the personal safety of the students while living on campus.
“Not only will we stagger the move-in dates, but we’ll assign times for them to move in with their families,” she said. “Once everyone has moved in, it will be a closed campus and we’ll advise the students to not go off campus as much as possible.”
Bacone students’ health will also be monitored every time they enter a building.
“Temperatures will be taken,” Harjo said. “We’ll have care packages with two disposable masks and two washable masks, that way they can still have those masks. When they come in the dorms, they will be required to have their masks on until they get to their rooms.
“We’re also going to try and supply small sanitizing wipes for their door knobs. We’re also looking at hiring two more housekeepers to come in the evening to disinfect the classrooms.”
Burton says working with the students on an individual basis will make the process go smoother.
“We know all our students really well,” Burton said. “We have personal relationships with them, and we’re going to work with them individually. We’ve weathered this pretty well.
“All of our faculty were able to switch to online courses rather well. As far as what we can do better — we’re still talking about it.”
