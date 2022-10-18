Area counties under burn bans

Muskogee County Board of Commissioners on Monday extended a mandatory burn burn for an additional 14 days.
District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne, the board chairman, said the ban could be lifted before the end of the 14-day period.
"It's a state statute that when a ban is issued, it's for 14 days," he said. "That doesn't mean it's has to remain in effect for that long. Should we get enough rain during that time, we can lift it.
"Some areas got rain over the weekend and some didn't. I didn't hear of any fires over the weekend, but that doesn't mean there weren't."
The commissioners evaluated information from weather forecasts and area fire departments before making their decision.
According to the 14-day ban, it is unlawful to build a campfire or bonfire or to burn trash or other materials. Penalties are up to $500 in fines or one year in jail.
Exceptions to the burn ban include welding or using a cutting torch or using equipment related to road projects. People also may grill food in a receptacle that is on a non-flammable surface and at least five feet from flammable vegetation.
According to AccuWeather.com, forecasts are predicting freezing temperatures for early Tuesday and Wednesday before returning to dry and warm weather with low humidity, with temperatures rising to the mid 80s by Saturday.
Wagoner County Board of Commissioners also extended its burn ban on Monday.
Its ban states it is unlawful for any person "to set fire to any forest, grass, range, crop or other wildlands or to build a campfire or bonfire or burn trash or other material that may cause a forest, grass, range crop or other wildfire."
Cherokee County Board of Commissioners initiated a 14-day burn ban, effective immediately, at its weekly meeting on Monday. McIntosh County has been under a ban for the last three weeks and remains under a ban.
