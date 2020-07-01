U.S. Senator 

(Democrats)

Abby Broyles, 163,644, 60.44 percent; Elysabeth Britt, 45,131, 16.67 percent; Sheila Bilyeu, 32,300, 11.93 percent; R.O. Joe Cassity Jr., 29,675, 10.96 percent.

(Republicans)

Jim Inhofe, 277,269, 74.05 percent; J.J. Stitt, 57,342, 15.31 percent; John Tompkins, 23,497, 6.28 percent; Neil Mavis, 16,316, 4.36 percent.

U.S. Representative, District 2

(Republicans)

Markwayne Mullin, 53,116, 79.91 percent; Joseph Silk, 8,440, 12.7 percent; Rhonda Hopkins, 4,910, 7.39 percent.

U.S. Representative, District 1

(Democrats)

Mark A. Keeter, 2,721, 61.17 percent; Kojo Asamoa-Caesar, 1,727, 38.83 percent.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

OKLAHOMA

State Question No. 802 — Medicaid Expansion 

Yes, 339,799, 50.48 percent; No, 333,311, 49.52 percent.

 

Corporation Commissioner

(Republicans)

Todd Hiett, 265,582, 74.58 percent; Harold D. Spradling, 90,519, 25.42 percent.

State Representative, District 15

(Republicans)

Randy Randleman, 2,587, 73.27 percent; Angie Brinlee, 944, 26.73 percent.

State Representative, District 14

(Republicans)

Chris Sneed, 1,952, 60.32 percent; George Faught, 1,284, 39.68 percent.

State Representative, District 12

(Republicans)

Kevin McDugle, 2,514, 52.94 percent; Justin Dine, 2,235, 47.06 percent.

State Senator, District 3

(Republicans)

Blake Cowboy Stephens, 4,410, 60.43 percent; Wayne Shaw, 2,888, 39.57 percent.

---------------------------------------------------------------

MUSKOGEE COUNTY

Sheriff

(Republicans)

Andy Simmons, 2,718, 49.59 percent; Michael Mahan, 1,877, 34.25 percent; Jeff Smith, 886, 16.16 percent.

County Commissioner, District 2

Keith Hyslop, 700, 52.04 percent; Bradley Pearce, 645, 47.96 percent.

Court clerk

(Democrats)

Paula Sexton, 4,938, 74.45 percent; Tonie LaGail Ray, 1,695, 25.55 percent.

CITY OF MUSKOGEE

Mayor

Marlon Joseph Coleman, 3,974, 59.15 percent; Wayne Divelbiss, 2,745, 40.85 percent.  

Proposition (Strong-mayor)

No, 4,637, 70.43 percent.

Yes, 1,947, 29.57 percent.

SCHOOL BOARDS

Hilldale Board of Education

Office No. 5

Brad Williams, 813, 51.55 percent; Dean Robertson, 764, 48.45 percent.

Braggs Board of Education

Office No. 5

Danny Doolin, 200, 53.19 percent; George Chandler, 176, 46.81 percent.

Haskell Board of Education

Office No. 5

Jeff Hogue, 402, 42.49 percent; Colton Schooley, 544, 57.51 percent.

-----------------------------------------------------------

CHEROKEE COUNTY

Sheriff

(Democrats)

Jason Chennault, 34.84, 68.31 percent; David Huffman, 1,268, 24.86 percent; Mac Martin, 348, 6.82 percent.

County Commissioner, District 2

(Democrats)

Mike Brown, 899, 49.64 percent; Chris Jenkins, 912, 50.36 percent.

----------------------------------------------------------

McINTOSH COUNTY

County clerk

(Democrats)

Deena Farrow, 984, 37.89 percent; Jennifer Ballard, 809, 31.15 percent; Ronda Gail Prince, 804, 30.96 percent.

Court Clerk

Kim Burnett Metcalf, 976, 37.34 percent; Lisa Rodebush, 1,638, 62.66 percent.

Commissioner, District 2

Clifford Glen Shatswell Jr., 425, 50.72 percent; Don Whisenhunt, 224, 26.73 percent; Jason Peters, 189, 22.55 percent.

-----------------------------------------------------------

WAGONER COUNTY

Sheriff

(Republicans)

Chris Elliott, 6,900, 73.86 percent; Kyle Johnson, 2,442, 26.14 percent.

County Commissioner, District 2

(Republicans)

David Cobb, 224, 7.87 percent; Chris Edwards, 1,531, 53.76 percent; Randy Stamps, 1,093, 38.38 percent.

Source: Unofficial results from Oklahoma State Election Board

