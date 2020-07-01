U.S. Senator
(Democrats)
Abby Broyles, 163,644, 60.44 percent; Elysabeth Britt, 45,131, 16.67 percent; Sheila Bilyeu, 32,300, 11.93 percent; R.O. Joe Cassity Jr., 29,675, 10.96 percent.
(Republicans)
Jim Inhofe, 277,269, 74.05 percent; J.J. Stitt, 57,342, 15.31 percent; John Tompkins, 23,497, 6.28 percent; Neil Mavis, 16,316, 4.36 percent.
U.S. Representative, District 2
(Republicans)
Markwayne Mullin, 53,116, 79.91 percent; Joseph Silk, 8,440, 12.7 percent; Rhonda Hopkins, 4,910, 7.39 percent.
U.S. Representative, District 1
(Democrats)
Mark A. Keeter, 2,721, 61.17 percent; Kojo Asamoa-Caesar, 1,727, 38.83 percent.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
OKLAHOMA
State Question No. 802 — Medicaid Expansion
Yes, 339,799, 50.48 percent; No, 333,311, 49.52 percent.
Corporation Commissioner
(Republicans)
Todd Hiett, 265,582, 74.58 percent; Harold D. Spradling, 90,519, 25.42 percent.
State Representative, District 15
(Republicans)
Randy Randleman, 2,587, 73.27 percent; Angie Brinlee, 944, 26.73 percent.
State Representative, District 14
(Republicans)
Chris Sneed, 1,952, 60.32 percent; George Faught, 1,284, 39.68 percent.
State Representative, District 12
(Republicans)
Kevin McDugle, 2,514, 52.94 percent; Justin Dine, 2,235, 47.06 percent.
State Senator, District 3
(Republicans)
Blake Cowboy Stephens, 4,410, 60.43 percent; Wayne Shaw, 2,888, 39.57 percent.
---------------------------------------------------------------
MUSKOGEE COUNTY
Sheriff
(Republicans)
Andy Simmons, 2,718, 49.59 percent; Michael Mahan, 1,877, 34.25 percent; Jeff Smith, 886, 16.16 percent.
County Commissioner, District 2
Keith Hyslop, 700, 52.04 percent; Bradley Pearce, 645, 47.96 percent.
Court clerk
(Democrats)
Paula Sexton, 4,938, 74.45 percent; Tonie LaGail Ray, 1,695, 25.55 percent.
CITY OF MUSKOGEE
Mayor
Marlon Joseph Coleman, 3,974, 59.15 percent; Wayne Divelbiss, 2,745, 40.85 percent.
Proposition (Strong-mayor)
No, 4,637, 70.43 percent.
Yes, 1,947, 29.57 percent.
SCHOOL BOARDS
Hilldale Board of Education
Office No. 5
Brad Williams, 813, 51.55 percent; Dean Robertson, 764, 48.45 percent.
Braggs Board of Education
Office No. 5
Danny Doolin, 200, 53.19 percent; George Chandler, 176, 46.81 percent.
Haskell Board of Education
Office No. 5
Jeff Hogue, 402, 42.49 percent; Colton Schooley, 544, 57.51 percent.
-----------------------------------------------------------
CHEROKEE COUNTY
Sheriff
(Democrats)
Jason Chennault, 34.84, 68.31 percent; David Huffman, 1,268, 24.86 percent; Mac Martin, 348, 6.82 percent.
County Commissioner, District 2
(Democrats)
Mike Brown, 899, 49.64 percent; Chris Jenkins, 912, 50.36 percent.
----------------------------------------------------------
McINTOSH COUNTY
County clerk
(Democrats)
Deena Farrow, 984, 37.89 percent; Jennifer Ballard, 809, 31.15 percent; Ronda Gail Prince, 804, 30.96 percent.
Court Clerk
Kim Burnett Metcalf, 976, 37.34 percent; Lisa Rodebush, 1,638, 62.66 percent.
Commissioner, District 2
Clifford Glen Shatswell Jr., 425, 50.72 percent; Don Whisenhunt, 224, 26.73 percent; Jason Peters, 189, 22.55 percent.
-----------------------------------------------------------
WAGONER COUNTY
Sheriff
(Republicans)
Chris Elliott, 6,900, 73.86 percent; Kyle Johnson, 2,442, 26.14 percent.
County Commissioner, District 2
(Republicans)
David Cobb, 224, 7.87 percent; Chris Edwards, 1,531, 53.76 percent; Randy Stamps, 1,093, 38.38 percent.
Source: Unofficial results from Oklahoma State Election Board
