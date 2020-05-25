Adam Lynn anticipates June 1 like he never has before.
That's when Lynn, the executive director of the Honey Springs Battlefield and Visitor Center, reopens the doors to the public after being shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. He calls the reopening "great."
"We've been closed for 2 1/2 months," he said.
The Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS) announced this week that its site will reopen. The OHS operates 13 museums, five military sites and seven historic homes in the state.
The Fort Gibson Historic Site and Hunter's Home in Park Hill are other area locations that will be reopening.
Directors at the local site said plans are underway on what to do to keep everyone safe when they reopen.
Lynn said the annual memorial service is scheduled in Honey Springs.
"We're going to meet (at 10 a.m. Wednesday) on how it's going to work," he said. "It'll be a virtual service that we're planning for July 18."
In the meantime, David Fowler, the director of Hunter's Home in Park Hill, said the site is still working on its plans.
"We're finalizing the details," he said.
Omar Reed, the director of the Fort Gibson Historic Site, could not be reached for comment.
Dr. Bob Blackburn, OHS executive director, said all of the sites will remain cautious about the pandemic when they reopen.
"As always, the priority of the Oklahoma Historical Society is the health and safety of our visitors, staff and volunteers," he said. "We will take every precaution to make sure our museums and sites adhere to local, state and national regulations related to the ongoing pandemic."
For the safety of the public, staff at OHS museums and historic sites will wear masks, and the OHS requests that visitors wear masks as well. Some museums and sites may have changes to normal operating hour or other restrictions.
Hunter's Home, as an example, announced that "programming will occur on the grounds, but the historic home will not yet be open to the public."
In the meantime, the OHS also offers online resources at www.okhistory.org. The society is also going to be documenting how COVID-19 has touched the lives of Oklahomans. They are collecting personal stories, documents and photographs and items related to the pandemic at www.okhistory.org/covidstories.
