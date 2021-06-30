Old fashioned games, pet parades, fireworks and a Kidz Blitz are among ways area communities celebrate American independence this weekend.
With the Fourth of July falling on Sunday this year, some communities opted to celebrate on Saturday.
The town of Haskell will host a day-long celebration Saturday by the town lake. A variety of food and craft vendors will be available throughout the day, said town administrative assistant Toni Dowdy.
Youngsters age 15 and under can participate in a free fishing derby
"The department of wildlife loans us the equipment, so regardless of whether or not a kid has their own equipment, they're able to participate," Dowdy said, adding that bait and prizes also have been donated.
Floatie and kayak races begin at 11 a.m.
Dowdy said the floatie races involve inflatable rafts and inner tubes.
"We wanted something the little ones can do in the water," she said. "We break them down into age groups. The younger ones get to have a race of their own. They all get to take their floaties home when they're done, so they get a prize no matter what."
Age groups for kayak races will be broken into younger teens, older teens and adults.
Sign-up begins at 1 p.m. for the 2 p.m. horseshoe tournament. Registration is $20 per team.
Youngsters and adults can compete in a variety of old fashioned games at 5 p.m. Contestants vie for first, second or third place. Games include a turtle race and bullfrog jumping.
"Participants have to bring their own turtles and bullfrogs," Dowdy said. "We have a three-legged race, sack race, skillet toss and hay toss. The skillet and hay toss are for adults only. Women can toss a cast iron skillet and the guys toss a square bale of hay."
A fireworks display at dusk caps the Haskell celebration.
Checotah also hosts a variety of activities starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at Checotah Sports Complex. Competitions include a corn hole tournament, fishing derby for ages 12 and younger, home run derbies for adult and youth and a hole in one golf tournament.
On Sunday, Muskogee First Assembly of God will resume its annual Freedom Celebration at 5 p.m. The annual celebration, which has drawn thousands for inflatable attractions, programs and a massive fireworks display, was canceled in 2020 out of concern for COVID-19.
This year's Freedom Celebration will include Kidz Blitz, a high-energy program that gets youngsters involved in quirky games. Lessons in Bible principles are wrapped into the games.
