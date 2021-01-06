Investigators with Union Pacific Railroad are looking into a fatal collision that occurred early Monday morning by Lake Eufaula and U.S. 69.
Railroad spokeswoman Elizabeth A. Graham said that at approximately 2:45 a.m. Monday, a Union Pacific coal train struck an adult male who was standing on the tracks.
McIntosh County Sheriff Kevin Ledbetter confirmed the man was Michael Wayne Sanders, 42. Ledbetter said the man had no known address.
Ledbetter said the collision occurred just north of the North Canadian River bridge by U.S. 69. The man was walking north, and the train was going south when he was struck, he said.
"This tragic accident underscores the importance of exercising caution when traversing over any railroad tracks," according to a statement by the railroad. "Union Pacific's thoughts are with the family of the individual who was involved in this tragic accident."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.