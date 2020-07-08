Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman said he wants to see if Governor Kevin Stitt will make wearing masks in public mandatory during the COVID-19 pandemic before any action is taken here.
In March, a joint city-county task force was formed to help city and county officials navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and promote public safety. The newly installed mayor said he is in agreement with the task force, waiting to see what Stitt has in mind.
"The reason why we haven't yet is we know there were conversations at the governor's office about what he was going to do about staying in the current phase that we're in," Coleman said. "The city was trying to wait and see what the governor's response was going to be. The last time we got ahead of the governor, the very next day he changed everything."
The Norman City Council on Tuesday voted 8-1 to impose a mandatory wearing of masks by its citizens when out in public. Norman Mayor Breea Clark, who voted in the affirmative, sent a message out to other city and state officials during the ZOOM meeting.
"You know how I'm going to vote on this — it's data driven, it's science based — and that's what our doctors are telling us what to do," Clark said. "I hope that other mayors are listening, I hope Governor Stitt is listening. Cause, by God, if Texas can do it, we can do it, too.
"Our residents are worth it. That's what our vote signifies tonight. Our residents are worth it."
Wagoner Mayor Albert Jones said he's concerned the well-being of people might get lost, because the issue "is being politicized."
"It's to the point that some of the stuff that's come out of peoples' mouths makes no sense," Jones said. "It somehow started out as a health crisis, and now it's become political. There was a lot of confusion at the beginning of it ,and I wish that there would have been more, I can say, the right leadership but some direction.
"I have not heard from Kevin Stitt's staff or any reports on what he may or may not be doing."
Tahlequah city officials urged their residents to wear masks at the weekly city council meeting on Monday. Mayor Sue Catron said she didn't want to revert back to processes that were limiting businesses.
"We're going to have to wear our masks and keep our numbers low, it's important," she said. "Our health systems are not anticipating being stretched beyond their capacity. As long as that continues, there will be no need to declare wearing face coverings mandatory."
On Monday, the Stillwater City Council advanced an order on first reading that would require residents to wear face coverings in public and will consider the second reading of an amended version tonight. On Tuesday, Stilwell Mayor Jean Ann Wright announced that as of Wednesday, wearing a face mask in a business open to the public will be mandatory.
"It was recommended by the COVID task force and implemented by the city of Stilwell,” Wright said. “The task force meets every week, and basically, I was telling them how in Colorado, every city there has a mandatory ruling, and people feel safe, and business is thriving."
Coleman is hoping the governor's office "will show leadership" in how to handle the rise in numbers.
"Whatever he does, he has to consider the impact it's going to have on small businesses in small cities," he said. "Because if small cities have to undergo a second rollback, they likely will not survive."
The Tahlequah Daily Press contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.