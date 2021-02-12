Area readies for next weather wave

While residents are coping with the ice event that invaded the area on Wednesday, city and county officials are preparing for the next major wave, which is expected Sunday night.
With temperatures expected to remain below freezing until the middle of next week, workers are trying to get ahead of the upcoming system.
Jeff Smith, Muskogee County Emergency Management director, said the county is doing the best it can until the weekend.
"(Thursday) and Friday will be our catch-up days with a little break in the weather," he said. "Late Friday and Saturday we'll have some snow come in that will be fairly minor. Sunday is when we expect the bigger snow.
"Winter weather is the hardest to predict, and it's still three days out. There's one thing we can guarantee, and I'd bet my salary on it, is those numbers are going to change between now and Sunday."
Smith said the county is making the most of its supplies and manpower.
"The county doesn't have the resources available that the state and city does with all the sand trucks they have available," he said. "We're getting trucks to where we know problem areas are at like Wainwright Road and Ross Road, places like that. It's just taking time."
With ice on power lines comes the possibility of power outages. As of Thursday afternoon, David Kimmel, lead communications specialist for OG&E, reported no customers without power.
Kimmel also said they are preparing for the storm expected to occur in the area this weekend.
"(Wednesday), we activated an internal system where we monitor the weather system that's supposed to come into our area," Kimmel said. "Right now, we see a load threat for widespread power outages. With that being said, we're mobilizing our personnel and ready to restore any outages that occur."
The City of Muskogee announced Wednesday that trash pick-up was being delayed because of the icy roads. On Thursday, the city sent out a sand truck with the sanitation trucks to help complete the routes.
The city's Public Works Office also said on Wednesday that four streets had been closed: Buffalo Drive, 40th Street from Park Boulevard to the Towers, North Country Club Road between North and Jefferson streets, (the large hills on either side of Gibson), and East Hancock Street between South York Street and South Country Club Road as OG&E was working in that area.
The Street Superintendent's office said on Thursday that 40th Street is open from West Broadway to West Shawnee Bypass but Buffalo Drive from 40th Street to the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center remains closed as does North Country Club Road from Chandler Road to North Street.
