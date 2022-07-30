City of Muskogee Emergency Management Director Tyler Evans said the city faired well from Thursday's and Friday's storms.
Severe thunderstorms roared through the area, producing pea- to dime-sized hail. Oklahoma Gas and Electric had on its website (www.oge.com) that approximately 1,800 lost power.
Evans said what he saw after touring the city was broken tree limbs with a few downed power lines.
"The area around South 32nd, Ramona and West Coburn streets had some significant tree damage," he said. "However, most of it was from South 24th and Haddock streets to Spaulding Park. You can take a map and draw a straight line between those two points and the path of the storms almost lines up exactly along that line."
Muskogee County Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith said what he saw almost exactly what Smith saw.
"Mainly just broken tree limbs and downed power lines," he said. "There was a house fire on North F Street, but quick-acting firefighters were able to contain it to one room."
Smith said he saw no damage to houses except for one mobile home.
"There were some houses that privacy fences were damaged," he said. "But for the most part, no houses that I saw were damaged, that includes roofs being damaged."
