From binge watching TV programs to eating a little too much to taking part in a simple hobby, folks are finding various ways of coping while they’re stuck at home.
Mindy Elkins of Muskogee bought a ukulele and is using online lessons to teach herself how to play it.
“My kiddos had a game system they never used, so we sold that to a pawn shop and I got a ukulele,” she said this week. “I really enjoy the sound of the ukulele.”
Elkins had familiarity in music, although it had been a while since she played the clarinet in seventh grade at Fort Gibson. But she’s got time to give it a try.
Brian Fowler’s options for celebrating his wife’s birthday on April 4 were limited outside of some take-home dining for the Muskogee couple.
The option taken — a road trip to the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve north of Pawhuska.
“With everything closed, we went up there that morning, parked the truck and walked on the side of the dirt road,” Fowler said, observing nothing but buffalo and deer.
Not only did they maintain social distancing with the creatures, but so it went with others.
“Roamed for hours around the Illinois River and only saw three people,” he said.
April Beecroft takes to nature as well, hunting for mushrooms, particularly morels, one of the most desired wild mushrooms in the world.
“We like to hunt morels and chicken of the woods in our down time as a family,” the Muskogee mom said. “Morels are a short season, but we hunt mushrooms year-round. One of our favorites are wood ears, which are great for lung health and delicious in soups and stir fry.”
Chicken of the woods is a name for the genus of edible mushrooms otherwise known as laetiporus.
Mushrooms can be quite profitable. Beecroft wouldn’t say where her best finds are.
“We don’t ever sell them. I know people that do, $20 to $30 a pound. We just eat ours and share,” she said.
She works in finance.
“But the kids are so stir crazy, so we go back on weekends and after work to get exercise and get them out of the house,” she said.
Others, like Dionysia Dowler of Muskogee, took an interest and made it more than just a hobby — but also as a means of survival.
“I’m pretty much a first-time gardener,” she said. “I’ve done some stuff in pots, grown tomatoes, but this time I’m using raised beds.
“It’s both hobby and a food concern. I want to homestead to feed my family. But we’re renting right now, so I’m starting small. Hopefully enough to feed my family some, but eventually I’ll completely feed my family with what I grow and raise.”
Speaking of food supply, that what bonds Russell Karnes of Wagoner with his daughter Mason as well as his wife Pamela. With Mason out of school, he and his daughter have done some turkey hunting and fishing.
“Not many 15-year-old girls are into this sort of stuff,” Russell said with a chuckle.
They’ve taken a nice haul of fish — some caught before turkey season — and much of that has been distributed in the community through a post Pamela made on her Facebook page.
Another parent with a challenge on her hands, Shaletta Booth, is expanding her kids’ horizons on something called geocaching, which she found online.
“The following weekend we went on our first adventure,” Booth said. “If you don’t know what it is, it’s basically a worldwide scavenger hunt.
“At first we just did basic ones around our house that were easier for my younger children, but after the first few trips they decided they really liked it, so we bought a premium membership. With that we have access to different types of geocache finds. Typically we raid the Dollar Tree for ‘prizes’ to trade off.”
Muncy Bear of Fort Gibson and his wife took spring break off their trucking job — they recently decided to pair up on the job he’s done for years. He tried his hand at weaving what is called “God’s Eye,” a spiritual and votive object common in Pueblo traditions made by weaving a design out of yarn upon a wooden cross using multiple colors of material.
With not many options on stop time except a meal and whatever he can find on the internet, Bear has taken it with him.
“I’ve never made these while trucking before the lockdown during spring break. I decided to make this since I had so much time to do nothing. I wasn’t able to finish at home, so I brought it out here to finish,” Bear said, adding he decided to make them for friends.
Melissa Kestler took on cross-stitch, but not just anything basic. Her depiction of a worn, tattered American flag was ambitious.
“I had to switch colors very often,” she said. “Make only one stitch of a color and then switch.”
One problem though.
“Can’t frame it ‘til this is over ‘cause of Hobby Lobby being closed,” she said.
Which, of course, might impact a lot of hobbies.
