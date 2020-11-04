Law enforcers arrested at least a dozen people indicted for their alleged roles in a drug trafficking conspiracy that extended from Oklahoma City to Wagoner and branched out into surrounding counties.
Federal prosecutors allege the 19 people named in the indictment conspired to buy and sell methamphetamine throughout eastern Oklahoma, southwestern Missouri and northwestern Arkansas. Nine of the named defendants have Muskogee addresses, two people are from Fort Gibson, two have Oklahoma City addresses, and others live at Cushing, Okay, Braggs, Wagoner, Webbers Falls and Joplin, Missouri.
U.S. Attorney Brian J. Kuester of the Eastern District of Oklahoma said the arrests followed an 18-month investigation that followed a trail that led from “stash houses” in Oklahoma City to a distribution hub in Wagoner. He said Eric Ysidro Castillo, 45, of Cushing, arranged the transportation of multi-pound quantities of methamphetamine to Oklahoma, where Blanche Elizabeth Dyer, 35, and Mark Lewis Crowell, 24, would store it at various locations in Oklahoma City.
“Defendant Anita Cooper of Wagoner would travel to Oklahoma City — or direct others to travel to Oklahoma City — to obtain the methamphetamine from Dyer or Crowell,” Kuester said. “The drugs would be delivered back to the Eastern District of Oklahoma, and Cooper…would then divide the quantity of methamphetamine into smaller quantities — she and others named in the indictment would distribute it in Wagoner, Fort Gibson, Muskogee, Tahlequah and other surrounding areas.”
Others named as co-conspirators in the 27-page indictment include:
• Angela Marie McDaniel aka Angela Marie Williams, 47, of Joplin, Missouri.
• Michael Otis Hunsaker Jr., 38, Muskogee.
• Jason Don Rowan, 37, Muskogee.
• Clint England Cooper, 34, Fort Gibson.
• Scott James Lively, 50, Muskogee.
• Richard Dean Mealer, 66, Okay.
• Jessica Lynn Baker, 40, Muskogee.
• Bobbi Dawn Benefield, 38, Muskogee.
• Mark Robert Pierce, 54, Braggs.
• Mark Wayne Stubblefield, 35, Muskogee.
• Cara Dawn Nicole O’ Laughlin aka Cara Dawn Nicole Martin, 33, Fort Gibson.
• Jarrod Lee Shanks, 41, Webbers Falls.
• Amanda Joyce King, 36, Muskogee.
• Joseph Michael Phillips, 40 Muskogee.
• Everett Wayne Hood Jr. aka E.J. Hood, 29, Muskogee.
Assistant Special Agent in Charge John Scott of the Drug Enforcement Administration in Oklahoma City said the investigation and arrests were conducted by a task force that investigates drug organizations that try to “avoid detection” by conducting business in the state’s rural areas. He said the task force coordinates with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and other agencies to focus on criminal activities in rural areas.
The investigation and arrests announced Wednesday during a press conference at the U.S. Attorney’s Office was the first to be completed by task force. Other investigations, he said, remain ongoing.
“This was a successful investigation,” Scott said. “It targeted a crew operating here in eastern Oklahoma in which we were able to seize not just large amounts of drugs, but we were able to take away drug proceeds and ultimately make the streets of eastern Oklahoma a safer place.”
Kuester said methamphetamine is responsible for the death of more overdose victims in eastern Oklahoma than any other drug. Of the 78 deaths attributed to drug overdoses in the Eastern District of Oklahoma this year, Kuester said 55 resulted from methamphetamine.
While the indictment unsealed Wednesday alleges no deaths, the federal prosecutor said those statistics “underscore why these types of investigations against these types of organizations are so vital to Oklahoma.”
Drug conspiracy is punishable by not less than 10 years imprisonment and a fine up to $10 million. Two of the co-defendants also face federal firearm charges, which are punishable with not more than 10 years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.
The government, in addition to criminal charges, seeks forfeiture of 10 firearms, real property near Locust Grove owned by Cooper, $103,700, a 2017 Nissan Altima, and any other property derived from the alleged conspiracy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.