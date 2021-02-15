Area roads remain snow-packed

Area public works crews are plowing through snow as temperatures remain frigid Monday morning.
The National Weather Service issued a wind chill warning in effect through Tuesday morning. The NWS predicts dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero through Monday night.
Moderate to heavy snow is expected Monday evening with more snow expected Tuesday and Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Northeastern State University has moved all its classes to online through Tuesday. Muskogee Public Schools is going virtual through Wednesday.
Muskogee County Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith said roads were snow-packed and slick in spots on Monday morning.
"We just need to stay off of them," he said. "The city, county and state all have machinery going, trying to improve the road conditions. It's just going to take time. We've got so many roads."
He said that, while the snow might offer better traction than ice, "it's still very hazardous."
"The more people we have on the roads, the more we're likely to have problems," Smith said. "We've got a chance for another snow on Tuesday."
He said some parts of Muskogee County got three or four inches, some got more.
Gospel Rescue Mission has opened a warming shelter at its chapel for homeless or anyone without heat or electricity. Mission Executive Director Rich Schaus said about eight people took advantage of the shelter Monday morning. He said the warming center is open from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
"Then we move them over to the main shelter and give them dinner and they can hang out in our dining room until it's time for bed, then they can sleep in the dining room," Schaus said. "Then we move them back over to the chapel at 6."
Wagoner County Emergency Management Director Heath Underwood said United Church of Wagoner is offering a warm shelter for people without power or heat.
Cherokee Nation Health Services will be rescheduling all COVID-19 vaccinations and other health center appointments previously scheduled for Monday.
Due to hazardous weather conditions and the forecast for continuing snowfall overnight Sunday and continuing Monday morning, the Cherokee Nation W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex and all satellite offices, as well as the tribe’s A-Mo Health Center in Salina, the Cherokee Nation Outpatient Health Center in Tahlequah, the Gadugi health center in Tahlequah, the Cooweescoowee Health Center in Ochelata, the Redbird Smith Health Center in Sallisaw, the Sam Hider Health Center in Jay, Three Rivers Health Center in Muskogee, the Vinita Health Center, the Will Rogers Health Center in Nowata, and the Wilma P. Mankiller Health Center in Stilwell will be closed Monday, Feb. 15. All Cherokee Nation Health Services COVID-19 drive-through testing operations will also be closed.
Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings Hospital urgent care and emergency department, along with other tribal emergency services, will remain open.
Health center patients with previously scheduled appointments will be contacted to reschedule their visits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.