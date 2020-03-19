Dining rooms at senior nutrition centers across the Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging service area have been closed in accordance with the CDC's and State of Oklahoma’s most recent COVID-19 recommendation against gatherings of people in groups of 10 or more, according to a media release.
CDC stands for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Elder Oklahomans who typically attend a congregate meal program at one of these nutrition center sites can come to the centers for their meal, and senior center staff or volunteers will bring the meals to the seniors in their cars. The meals will be packaged so they can be transported and eaten by the seniors in their homes.
Sites that offer home-delivered meals to seniors unable to travel to the facilities will continue to provide that service without interruption at this time.
EODD AAA contracts with SAC Nutrition to operate senior nutrition sites in Adair, Cherokee, McIntosh, Muskogee, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties.
Anyone with questions about meal service may contact SAC Nutrition at (918) 775-7708. Concerned seniors also may contact specific nutrition sites directly.
Additionally, EODD AAA contracts with individuals to operate 21 CENA senior centers across the service area. These sites are independently operated, and many have elected to close for safety reasons.
The situation with the COVID-19 outbreak is constantly changing, and EODD AAA and its partners are working to adapt to the ever-developing reality. If anyone is unsure of the telephone number for a specific nutrition site or has other questions, please contact EODD AAA at (918) 682-7891.
Also, if you know of a senior in need of services of any kind, please refer them to EODD offices, and they will do their best to meet those needs either through the AAA or through one of their community partners.
