Leonard Lee had a hunch a meat supply shortage was coming.
The meat specialist for Mini-Max Foods on East Shawnee Bypass has been in the business for 35 years. When some meat suppliers across the country had to close their doors because some of their employees tested positive for COVID-19, Lee went initiated a preemptive strike.
"I saw this coming," he said. "I took advantage and stocked up. We've had an ample supply of everything for weeks but are just beginning to see the effects of the closures."
Several U.S. production plants have been temporarily shuttered in the last two weeks after hundreds of workers were sickened by the virus. That has led to meat shortages, with Wendy's pulling some burgers off its menus and Costco limiting pork sales. Fake meat companies, meanwhile, are making their moves to capture some of those lost sales.
Some meatpacking plants are coming back online after President Donald Trump issued an executive order last week requiring them to stay open.
However, Lee said he has had no problem replenishing his supply.
"I can order from different companies," he said. "I just call and see what I can get. That's what I always do, but right now I have to call just to find certain products."
Associated Wholesale Grocers Inc., of which Mini-max is a member, released at statement addressing the meat processing supply.
"AWG's outbound shipments have been up over 40% consistently for the last two weeks," it said in the statement. "In the meantime, harvesting across the entire meat processing complex has dropped 39% for beef, 44% for pork and 9% for chicken. This has been driven by the well-publicized plant closures in addition to open plants reducing production to fewer workers."
The statement went on to say, "The result of this for AWG has been a reduction of days of supply on hand being reduced by 50%. In some divisions, at certain times those inventories have dropped even further. It has forced AWG to limit quantities on orders to all members in a fair and equitable way."
On Tuesday, the attorneys general for 11 Midwestern states urged the Justice Department to pursue a federal investigation into market concentration and potential price fixing by meatpackers in the cattle industry, pointing out the disparity in the price of live cattle and the retail cost of boxed beef that is sold to consumers.
Lee said that's main negative in the whole situation.
"The worst down side is pricing," Lee said. "What I can order is going up. But by calling around, I can see who has the best price and the best product. But the prices are going up and I can't control that."
Lee said he's beginning to see the effect of the processing plants having closed their doors.
"This week I've noticed I'm having a problem getting products," he said. "I haven't run out of anything, but I'm starting to run very low on certain items."
