OKLAHOMA CITY – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister has chosen 74 high school students from around Oklahoma to her 2022 Student Advisory Council.
Four of the students are from the Muskogee area: Richie Harden of Wagoner; Luke Spradlin of Porum; Olivia Yoder of Vian; and Averie Amos of Stigler.
“These students are among the top high school leaders in our state, and it is imperative to get their feedback. The insight we receive from this council is incredibly valuable, and their thoughtful reflection and fearless vision is instrumental to our decision-making,” Hofmeister said.
The 2022 Student Advisory Council will hold its first meeting virtually Jan. 25. Students will discuss issues they face in school and brainstorm remedies.
