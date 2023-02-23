Six area high school seniors have been chosen for the 2023 Academic All-State by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence.
They are Sophie Ellis, Fort Gibson; Rylee Sisson, Checotah; Reed Trimble, a Muskogee student attending Keys High School; Robert Batson IV, Tahlequah, and James Richard Hardin and Ethan Muehlenweg, both of Wagoner.
The six are among 100 top public high school seniors, selected from hundreds of applications statewide. This year's All-State class has students from 75 schools in 68 Oklahoma school districts.
Each of this year’s All-Staters will receive a $1,500 merit-based cash award, honor cord and a medallion. The All-Staters will be recognized at the foundation’s 37th annual Academic Awards Banquet on May 20, at the Cox Business Convention Center in Tulsa.
Andrew J. Morris, president of the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence, describes the selection of the scholars as “Oklahoma’s most rigorous academic awards selection process.” To be eligible for Academic All-State, students must meet one of the following criteria: an American College Test (ACT) composite score of at least 30; a combined SAT evidence-based reading & writing and math score of at least 1370; or be selected as a semi-finalist for a National Merit Scholarship.
This year’s All-Staters scored an average of 33 on the ACT, with six recipients scoring a perfect 36. The students’ average GPA was 4.25. In addition, 29 of this year’s All-Staters are National Merit semifinalists.
Academic All-Staters are selected based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities, and community involvement, as well as letters of recommendation and an essay submitted by each applicant. The selection committee, which is chaired by retired educator Jan McClaren, works independently of all other foundation activities. The committee members are a diverse group of business, education, and civic leaders, as well as past Academic Awards Program honorees.
The Academic Awards Banquet is open to the public, with admission priced at $65. Registration will open online April 3 at www.ofe.org. The awards ceremony will also be available for viewing on the foundation’s website following the event. For more information, call the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence office at (405) 236-0006.
