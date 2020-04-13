Several area students won awards at the Oklahoma State Science and Engineering Fair.
The fair was held in a virtual format. Winners were announced April 7 online.
In Division !, for sophomores through seniors, Brendan Crotty of Muskogee placed second in engineering. Crotty, who is home schooled, also won the fair's Social Media Award, a certificate of recognition from the ASM Materials Education Foundation, U.S. Agency for Economic Development,
Muskogee High School's Gracie Munzenrider and Lucy Tyrrell placed third in Chemistry.
In Division II, for seventh- through ninth-graders, Kaylie Richardson of Woodall placed first in Social and Behavioral Science. Luke Jamison of Sadler Arts Academy, second in Mathematics and computer science,
Richardson and Jamison also qualified to compete in Broadcom Masters, a science fair competition for grades six through eight.
Broadcom MASTERS finalists travel to Washington, D.C., to compete for more than $100,000 in prizes, including a top prize of $25,000 and scholarships for STEM summer camps.
McKenna Hood of Woodall won $100 through the Lemelson Early Inventor prize, given to a student who exemplifies ideals of inventive thinking.
