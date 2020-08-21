Education Spotlight — Gage Clark

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it? "That would have to be in my sophomore year, where I won the 2018 Outstanding Vocalist Award at the end of the school year Choir Competition Trip where I had a solo in one of our songs. That trip took place in Branson, Missouri, and Silver Dollar City."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor? "Going into my freshman year, I lost a substantial amount of weight as I was on a weight loss journey. Unfortunately, during that time I developed an eating disorder, which I never properly dealt with, and after my freshman year I left MHS and the choir for a whole school year because I never dealt with my ED. Eventually, life got better for me and with overcoming mental hurdles, I went back to MHS that next school year as a sophomore and went the rest of the way until I graduated this year of 2020."
Why is this accomplishment important for you? "I truly realized that persistence, determination, faith, and hard work can always take you beyond any hardships that life may bring you. It was when I felt that I redeemed myself for the time that I left the Advanced Chorale. I got my life back together for that choir because it is what I loved doing the most. I undoubtedly have my choir director Mrs. Pointer and that choir to thank for helping me get to this point in my life."
What plans do you have for the future? "There is still part of me that wants to give more to the choir program at MHS, so I plan to professionally record their future concerts and competitions whenever I can. I currently have a job and I am taking some time off after high school to figure out my plans for the long term."
NAME: Gage Clark.
SCHOOL AND GRADE: Muskogee High School; 2020 Graduate.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Muskogee.
SCHOOL ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES: Member of the Pride of Muskogee and the Advanced Chorale for all years of High School.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Five-time Eastern District Honor Choir member, four-time All-State Choir member, and recipient of the 2020 Bill Hearn Outstanding Choral Member Award, two-time Southwestern American Choral Directors Association Regional Honor Choir member.
