Missouri teen Sofia Gerasimchuk said she had a productive morning helping other teens paint bench slats Saturday.
"It's been really cool," said Gerasimchuk, a member of Springfield Youth Volunteer Corps. "It's been great to meet new people and be in a new environment. It's very nice to see how different people work together."
Five YVC members from Springfield and Joplin, Missouri, joined Muskogee YVC members for a Regional Projects summit at the Muskogee Teen Center. YVC is a team-based service-learning program for youth in grades 7-12.
The volunteers spent Saturday doing various projects, Muskogee YVC Director Leslie Hamil said.
Eight volunteers built benches for Camp Bennett, Muskogee Public School's outdoor program for students with disabilities.
Four helped a church's Ramp it Up program build a ramp for a Roland family.
Two volunteers helped host children's crafts at the nearby Localmotion Fall Festival of Arts.
"It's really great to see them work cooperatively with youth they just met," said Sandy Anker, Youth Volunteer Corps director for Springfield and Joplin, Missouri. "Some of them are stepping outside their comfort zone and learning to use power tools."
Anker said other benefits are "self-confidence and the knowledge they're doing something good for the community."
Jim Webb, who oversaw the ramp project, said the volunteers were attentive "and did all we asked them to do."
"We let them do all the work they were capable of doing," Webb said. "We built a ramp for a woman who desperately needed it."
Trevontay Anderson of Springfield said he had fun helping build the ramp.
Jiovante Holt of Muskogee said he liked meeting new people.
Hamil said she sees the benefit of "the kids working together for a common goal."
"They're working together, they are having a great time, they're learning life skills they can use other places," she said. "But the biggest thing is watching them give back and have fun doing it."
Trevor Berry of Joplin said he especially liked cutting wood for the benches. He said his mother signed him up for YVC, and he didn't know what it was.
"Then I did a couple of projects, and I like it," he said. "It's a good thing because you help your community and help other people with things."
