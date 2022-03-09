Ark of Faith continues mission to help others

Yellow warning tape blocked the Ark of Faith entrance on Tuesday, but ministry workers continued their routine of handing out sandwiches — outside the burned building.
"Homeless still are still hungry," said Garry Weiesnbach, husband of Ark Founder and Director Sally Weiesnbach. "Since we can't let them in the building, we'll still feed them."
Fire tore through the ministry's historic building, 401 E. Broadway, Monday evening. The Ark was closed on Monday and nobody was in the building at the time, an Ark worker said.
Fire Marshal Aaron Mayhugh said the fire started in the building's southwest corner, possibly from a space heater.
"We cannot say that 100 percent, because we cannot trace the wires out," he said.
Mayhugh said that ultimately, the cause might be undetermined. Building samples were sent to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, he said, adding that they are not suspecting any malicious activity.
"That whole room flashed and it vented out that door and through the window," Mayhugh said. "Everything on the second floor is smoke damaged, and there's water damage on the first floor."
The building was built in 1913 and housed the Carnegie Library. Acclaimed Native Artist Acee Blue Eagle painted murals on the second floor. The Ark of Faith Foundation opened its ministry there in 1982 and had been planning a 40th anniversary celebration for later this year.
Garry Weiesnbach said the west side of the building is 90 percent gone while the east side of the building "looks good."
The building has a strong structure, he said.
"It's built better than any other building in town, or just as good," he said.
Sally Weiesnbach said she's praying for guidance on what to do next.
"I want it to be his will, not mine," she said. "I'm asking God where, when, but not why. He uses the worst for the best."
Board vice president William Troup the fire started in a room where toys are kept.
"We had clothes up there and all," he said, adding that Christmas decorations also were kept in that part of the building.
Several churches have offered help in immediate recovery, Troup said. "First Baptist, Methodist, Boulevard Christian, the Presbyterian Church."
He said the Ark is talking with several churches about setting up a temporary location. He said they want to keep the temporary facility in the neighborhood.
"I don't want to move way up on U.S. 69, because we've got more people here, and they can't get up there," he said. "Our ultimate goal is to save this building and to get it back up, because of its history and what it means to this city."
People feel a loss.
"I look at it as almost a death," said Ann Roberson, cook and helper at the Ark. "You can go to a funeral and almost make a person look like itself. If they do decide to open up a part of it, I probably will be on the cleaning crew. Nothing's been decided on that."
Maurice Ford, who used Carnegie Library as a youth, gazed at the charred windows.
"I'm trying to absorb what happened here," he said. "I used to go to the library here, do my classwork. And I haven't been in here since 1964. I haven't had reason to come back, but I know this building well. And I can't believe how it burnt."
Garry Weiesnbach said immediate needs include labor.
"We've got to get the food out of the freezers, number one, before it gets bad," he said. "We've got nine freezers full."
People also need to put boards on windows to protect it against a predicted storm, he said.
"Keep praying on the insurance to make sure it comes through, so we can afford to pay to get this done," Garry Weiesnbach
said. "We'll have to get some dumpsters in there to help get them loaded."
