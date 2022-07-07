Muskogee's Ark of Faith ministry has found a temporary location four houses down from its present facility.
Fire tore through part of the ministry's historic building, 401 E. Broadway, the evening of March 7. The building, constructed in 1913, originally housed the Carnegie Library.
The ministry started serving breakfasts and lunches this week at its temporary location, 429 E. Broadway, Ark Founder and Operations Director Sally Weiesnbach said.
"They come for breakfast at 10 a.m.; they come for lunch anywhere between 10 and 2," she said. The meals are available Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Molly Cummings said area restaurants such as Chick-fil-a, Red Lobster and Starbucks donate food for the daily meals. She said people needing a meal can come and sign in.
"They just come in, get what they want, have as much as they want," Cummings said. "A lot of them sit at a table and eat their food."
This Friday, the Ark will resume its coffee house, a time of music and testimony, Weiesnbach said. She said the coffee house will meet the second and fourth Fridays of each month.
"Gospel Rescue Mission lets their people come from 8 to 9, more people come in from 9 to 10," she said.
More programs are being planned in coming months, Weiesnbach said. Programs held at the previous facility included deaf signing, anger management, domestic violence prevention and teen/pre-teen suicide prevention. There also was a guitar class for veterans.
The ministry had not been able to use its previous facility since the fire.
Weiesnbach's husband, Garry Weiesnbach, said the ministry bought the house, which had been in foreclosure, about three months ago. He said the Ark used money from the insurance company to buy the house for about $38,000.
Sally Weiesnbach said the house was rundown and had a bad roof.
Volunteers are working to clean, paint and upgrade the house. Garry Weiesnbach said work still needs to be done on a tool room and a bathroom. He said he got the roof to stop leaking.
"And we still need to get the garage back up and fix it in the backyard," he said.
It could will be at least a year before the Ark can move into its old building, Weiesnbach said.
He said they had cleaned most of the basement flood damage caused by the March fire when the basement was flooded again by flash flooding in early May. He said they since have cleaned, sprayed and bleached the basement again.
On the main floor, the seating area and bathrooms have been fixed. They need to replace the ceiling. Work needs to be done on the entry, and two lights need replacing.
"The top floor is a nightmare still," he said. "We cleaned out all the trash. Maybe this fall we can get in there when it cools off."
He said only three or four men are helping restore the building. Weiesnbach said he is working to get liability insurance back on the building. Then more people can help, he said.
"We really need prayer more than anything right now," he said.
