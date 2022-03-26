Muskogee's Ark of Faith could find temporary space at a former coffee shop as it recovers from a fire earlier this month.
Fire tore through part of the ministry's historic building, 401 E. Broadway, the evening of March 7. The building, constructed in 1913, originally housed the Carnegie Library.
Muskogee Fire Marshal Aaron Mayhugh said cause of the fire remains under investigation, but electrical problems could be a factor.
The Ark is preparing to move temporarily to the former Jim and Em's Coffee, 618 E. Okmulgee Ave., said Garry Weiesnbach, husband of Ark Founder and Executive Director Sally Weiesnbach. The shop was in a house next to First United Methodist Church.
"From our temporary building, we'll probably be having coffee houses again," Garry Weiesnbach said, adding that the Ark also could resume such activities as music classes and deaf signing classes.
Ark Foundation Board Vice President William Troup, who owns the house, said he'd bypass rent on the building.
"We've got to get something up and running," Troup said. "The plan is to have that building up and everything moved into it in two weeks, if at all possible."
This week, Ark officials, workers and volunteers took advantage of free dumping and trash collections this week at the Muskogee landfill to dispose of debris around the property.
Duane Westman, who helped on Friday, said the Ark made a difference in his life. He said he had been homeless for 22 years.
"I was at Gospel Rescue Mission, and Sally offered me the job as night watchman," Westman said. "So I lived out here and worked here for nine months."
He said Sally Weiesnbach is a warm person, but strict.
"She used to be a teacher, so she's on the strict side," he said. "She helped me a lot to get back into the community."
Garry Weiesnbach said they are waiting to be granted access to the burned library building so they can clean inside.
"We could still not work there until we get a licensed plumber to pass it, and the gas," he said. "We're going to have to get electricians in there."
He said it might be a year until the Ark can at least partly move back into the former library, and even then it could only be into the library's first floor and basement.
"It might take a few more years to repair the chapel and the second floor, which features murals painted in 1937 by noted artist Acee Blue Eagle.
Sally Weiesnbach said she values the many people who have offered to help since the fire.
"I am surprised at so much love," she said. "It comes from all over, and I want to return it as long as I can."
"This has been a growth for me," she said. "God has been faithful, and God does not tell untruths. We may have to wait a little longer, but I believe they are going to restore the building, because it's historic."
She said that for now, the Ark continues to distribute sandwiches outside the library around noon each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
"We're feeding the homeless," Weiesnbach said. "We're feeding people from the front steps with food from restaurants. They're being loyal."
