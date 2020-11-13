Thanksgiving will be smaller at Muskogee's Ark of Faith this year.
Founder and operations director Sally Weiesnbach said the Ark will serve Thanksgiving meals only to its homeless clients this year. She said COVID-19 restrictions limit the number of people to nine inside the building.
"We get to invite them in because we're large enough," she said. "They have to be six feet apart from each other at all times."
Weiesnbach said clients will be served in rotations.
Face masks also are required at the Ark. Weiesnbach said volunteers sanitize tables and other surfaces each hour.
Past Thanksgiving dinners drew about 100 people, she said in a 2019 article.
COVID-19 has limited the Ark's ministry over the past 10 months, Weiesnbach said.
"Right now, we are doing only those who are homeless and might starve to death," she said. "We cannot let them sleep in here. We can only feed them, give them clothing, give them an extra coat."
Ark of Faith is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, she said. Breakfast and lunch is served between those hours. There are boxes of food on tables clients can take.
"When they leave here after lunch, we will give them some of this disposable food, so they'll have a supper even though they are homeless," she said. "They get to come back from 10 to 2 Wednesday. They get to come back 10 to 2 Thursday."
She said that before the pandemic, "we used to help homeless all the time."
Glen Barnes of Carlsbad, New Mexico, said he is getting help from the Ark. He said he was stranded in Muskogee while waiting on a bus home. He said he broke his foot after getting hit by a car, but the hospital did not take him in. He said he also got robbed. He said he is spending the night at the Gospel Rescue Mission.
Ark of Faith works with other ministries to help homeless people, Weiesnbach said.
"The Gospel Rescue Mission is open while we're closed, so we've got to work together," Weiesnbach said.
Gospel Rescue Mission Executive Director Rich Schaus said GRM works informally with Ark of Faith.
"We have a whole lot of friends who we happen to share in common," Schaus said, referring to GRM clients as "friends" or "guests."
"They go to her place for lunch or meals until they are ready to make a life change over at the mission," Schaus said. "If I can't work with them, she can, or when she can't work with them, I work with them."
Weiesnbach said the Ark of Faith mainly needs financial help.
"The community is helping us with food, but we mainly need help with things like milk, seasonings, some meat," she said. "We need some more coats, sweaters, jackets, sweatpants. We need finances to buy little things in between."
You can help
• To contribute financially to the Ark of Faith, go online to http://www.arkoffaith.org/giving/ or send your donation to Ark of Faith, P.O. Box 1412, Muskogee, OK, 74402-1412.
• Information: (918) 682-8411.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.