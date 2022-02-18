Arkansas environmental regulators defended the terms of permits issued for two wastewater treatment facilities in northwestern Arkansas that discharge into tributaries of the Illinois River.
The Arkansas Department of Energy & Environment’s Division of Environmental Quality approved the permits in December despite objections to draft proposals by Oklahoma agencies and Save the Illinois River Inc. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency officials filed objections to the final permits, subjecting them to further scrutiny as proposed permits.
Charles W. Maguire, in letters to Arkansas regulators, said the upstream state ignored objections and recommendations made by regulators and stakeholders in the downstream state. He provided detailed objections to both permits in follow-up letters sent to the permitting agency.
Arkansas officials, responding to inquiries from the Phoenix, said the provisions that address phosphorus levels being discharged by those facilities and monitoring comply with an agreement struck in 2018 with their Oklahoma counterparts.
"The State of Arkansas and the State of Oklahoma formalized a Memorandum of Agreement in November 2018 that clarified the permitting parameters for point-source dischargers in the Illinois River watershed," an ADEE spokesperson states in a response sent by email.
Citing Northwest Arkansas Conservation Authority permit as an example, the agency spokesperson said the "permit requires regionalization and calculated net reductions of phosphorus in the watershed prior to operating at expanded design flow."
EPA's Maguire rejected the assertion in a letter dated Jan. 21, in which he states the effluent limits for phosphorus in the permit "fail to satisfy the requirements" of Clean Water Act.
"The DEQ has failed to demonstrate that the 0.35 mg/L effluent limit for total phosphorus ... will achieve or maintain either Arkansas' narrative nutrient water quality standard or the 0.037 mg/L water quality criterion of the downstream state of Oklahoma," Maguire states.
Maguire references a fact sheet included with the permit that was rejected, particularly citing a "calculated offset based on the amount of phosphorus injected into the subsurface." In a footnote he cites EPA's nutrient trading policy, which "does not support trading to meet technology-based effluent limits set for point-source facilities."
"The intent of a technology-based effluent limit is to require a minimum of performance level for point sources based on currently available treatment technologies," EPA officials state in the agency's Water Quality Trading Toolkit for Permit Writers. "EPA expects all dischargers within a particular industrial category to achieve the defined basic level of pollutant control and does not support the use of water quality trading to meet technology standards."
Water quality degradation within the Illinois River watershed has been attributed to nutrient overloading — particularly phosphorus — of streams within the basin. Increased levels of phosphorus triggers algal growth, which depletes dissolved oxygen levels, reduces water quality and threatens aquatic life and habitat.
Save the Illinois River President Denise Deason-Toyne said earlier this year that Illinois River phosphorus levels at the state line continue to exceed the standard established for Oklahoma’s scenic rivers. Despite ongoing efforts to mitigate the problem, increased flows of treated sewage from a growing population in northwest Arkansas make it more difficult to resolve the problem.
“STIR does not believe the provisions in the draft permit will enhance the protection of the Illinois River in Oklahoma,” Deason-Toyne states in comments to the proposed permits. "Nor do they feel the proposed permit limitations for phosphorus will help achieve the goal of meeting the 0.037 mg/L phosphorus limit Oklahoma has established."
The EPA's objections to the permits include a failure to comply with CWA procedures required during the formation of proposed permits. Federal regulators also cite a failure to notify EPA about objections to the proposed permits before they were finalized.
"The Illinois River watershed is an important resource for a diverse range of stakeholders, both public and private," Maguire concludes in his most recent letters providing detailed objections. "Notably the watershed holds significant cultural and natural resource importance to the Cherokee Nation, whose reservation is downstream of the discharge."
Failing to ensure "the protection of the watershed's designated uses," Maguire states, increases the potential "for negative impacts to the Tribal Nation" and "other communities with environmental justice concerns."
