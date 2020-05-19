Arkansas man injured in Muskogee County crash

A Springdale, Arkansas, man is in critical condition following an early morning crash on U.S. 69 west of Summit on Tuesday morning, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Jarren Ford, 32, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet truck northbound on U.S. 69 near West Chimney Mountain Road when, around 4:08 a.m., he swerved off the roadway, the report states. From there, Ford struck the embankment and then the overpass, where the truck caught fire. Ford was flown to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, where he was admitted in critical condition. He was wearing a seat belt, the OHP report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.