After flirting several days at elevations just below "action stage," the Arkansas River at Muskogee is expected to start dropping and slowing down as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers drain swollen reservoirs upstream.
Widespread rain across upper portion of the Arkansas-Red River Basin filled several upstream reservoirs beyond the capacity of their conservation pools. To prevent those reservoirs from exceeding flood pool capacities, USACE began coordinating downstream discharges and hydropower generation schedules.
"USACE is doing a great job managing elevations and flows of the navigation system," Muskogee Port Director Kimbra Scott said. "This rain event dumped more rain north of us, which caused all of this water to pass through Muskogee."
Data gleaned from the National Weather Service, U.S. Geological Survey and USACE show the Arkansas River rose to an elevation of about 498.23 feet before it began to recede Monday night. The elevation for what is considered action stage level is 498.38 feet — minor flooding begins when the river elevation rises another foot.
The Arkansas River crested at an elevation of 517.17 feet on May 26, 2019, with sustained flows up to 600,000 cfs for more than a week. Estimated flows this past week, according to USGS gauge data, was about 128,500 cfs at Muskogee.
Elevations also have begun to drop at some of upstream reservoirs. Fort Gibson Lake, which was about 16 feet above normal this past weekend was 10.82 feet above normal on Wednesday.
USACE reported the flood control pool at Keystone Lake had dropped from being 31% full on Friday to 23% full on Wednesday. The flood pool at Grand Lake had dropped from 27% to 7% during that same period.
Scott said higher elevations and flows of the three rivers that join near the Port of Muskogee — Arkansas, Verdigris and Grand rivers — forced no delays for any of the projects at the Port of Muskogee. All projects, she said, "are still on schedule."
Projects include an $11.58 million railroad infrastructure modernization and expansion efforts and a $7.2 million flood mitigation plan.
