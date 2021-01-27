State regulators and advocates for Oklahoma's scenic rivers and streams objected to revisions being proposed by operators of an Arkansas wastewater treatment plant heralded a few years ago as a success story.
Northwest Arkansas Conservation Authority, a regional wastewater treatment plant in Benton County, seeks a tenfold increase in the amount of total phosphorus it is allowed to discharge into a tributary of the Illinois River. The facility, which treats wastewater for at least three municipalities, was held up as an example of a point source facility capable of consistently meeting a permitted level of 0.1 mg/L for total phosphorus.
It initially sought a permit authorizing discharges of total phosphorus up to 1 mg/L. Objections from Save the Illinois River Inc., its members and other advocates for clean water helped block that move.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency also objected in 2008, noting the existing 0.1 mg/L standard is "appropriate for ensuring compliance with applicable water quality standards." EPA officials state in its response to the facility's first draft permit the stricter standard was required to meet the water quality standards "of adjacent downstream states."
In its permit renewal application filed this past August, NACA engineers state the "existing permit limit ... for total phosphorus is not justified and is cost prohibitive." The regional facility plans to double its capacity to 3.6 million gallons a day to 7.2 MGD and seeks authorization to raise the cap on total phosphorus to 0.5 mg/L.
In correspondence with Arkansas regulators, NACA suggested there may be a need to amend a memorandum of agreement struck December 2018 by Oklahoma and Arkansas. The agreement was struck to facilitate cooperative efforts to improve water quality within the Illinois River Basin.
The proposed amendment was left out of the draft permit language published in December, but the request to increase total phosphorus limits drew criticism. The permit would be the first to be approved since the agreement was struck, and some believe increasing its permitted discharges of pollutants into a watershed where a lot of work has focused on phosphorus reduction would set a bad example.
"This basin already consistently fails to meet water quality standards at the state line," Oklahoma Conservation Commission Executive Director Trey Lam said, objecting to the draft permit. "Our first efforts to update permits in more than a decade should not allow for loading to increase by a factor of 10 from any source."
The Oklahoma Water Resources Board also objected to the draft permit, noting the phosphorus standard for the state's scenic rivers and streams "is consistently violated as the Illinois River flows from Arkansas into Oklahoma."
"Increasing the allowable phosphorus load in the watershed from the NACA Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility is inconsistent with watershed wide efforts to reduce phosphorus loading and meet applicable ... water quality standards," Rebecca Veiga Nascimento, environmental specialist at OWRB, said as part of the agency's objection. "It is clear that increased TP loading from ... NACA ... will cause or contribute to a violation of Oklahoma" water quality standards intended to protect its scenic rivers.
An objection filed by OWRB and OCC counter NACA's arguments about costs and the benefits of regionalization. Projected capital costs of $2.75 million for its planned expansion "include treatment technologies required" by its existing permit, and "only serves a short term planning horizon of approximately 10 years."
"It is clear that as the population continues to grow, he NACA Regional WWTF must also expand," Veiga Nascimento said. "This will result in even greater TP loading into the Illinois River, which will perpetuate the violation of Oklahoma TP WQS."
Oklahoma Energy and Environment Secretary Kenneth Wagner said the objection filed by OWRB was coordinated with his office. He said there has been no formal request by Arkansas to amend the memorandum of agreement it struck in December 2018 with Oklahoma.
"There was a discussion two years ago, maybe a little short of that, where they were talking about if they regionalized certain systems, bringing noncompliant systems into the NACA system or another system," Wagner said. "If the math works and you're actually improving the watershed ... then there's some math that makes sense ..., but that has not been brought to the table, and no amendment that I'm aware of is being proposed."
Wagner said any discussion by NACA about "new systems coming online is kind of speculation at this point." That was something discussed, considered and included in 2008, when calculating the permit limit 0.1 mg/L for total phosphorus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.