An Arkansas woman died, and the driver of the vehicle was arrested Friday following in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 in Muskogee County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Valerie Blake, 23, of Rogers, Arkansas, was taken to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, where she died. Jefferey Dellinger, 54, of Springdale, Arkansas, was taken to Saint Francis for treatment and later was arrested and booked into the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility. Taylor Pipkin, 22, from Rogers, Arkansas, and Michael Robinson, 34, of Springdale, Arkansas, were both taken to Saint Francis where they were treated and released, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. at mile marker 282, 4 miles east of Warner. Dellinger was driving a 2003 BMW 325 westbound in the rain when he drove off the right side of the road and struck several trees before the vehicle came to rest in a tree line. Dellinger was the only person in the car wearing a seat belt. Pipkin and Robinson were pinned for approximately 25 minutes before being freed by the Warner Fire Department. The trooper attributed driving under the influence of drugs as the cause of the collision, the report states.
