Armstrong Bank recently named Scott Eslicker as Senior Vice President, Regional Relationship Banker. In this role, Eslicker will match new and existing customers with services that best fit their individual needs.
Prior to joining Armstrong Bank, Eslicker held positions at Arvest Bank where he most recently served as Vice President, Commercial Lending. He also worked at Phillips 66 in Bartlesville for nearly 9 years in numerous roles. Eslicker, a Bartlesville High School graduate, holds a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Administration, Management from Oklahoma State University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Tulsa.
“We are excited for Scott to join the Armstrong Bank family and know he is going to do an incredible job utilizing his local expertise to help our customers achieve their financial goals,” said Jodee Thompson, Regional President for the Tulsa market. “Armstrong Bank is committed to enhancing the communities where we live and work, and we are looking forward to the relationships Scott will develop within the region.”
Armstrong Bank, headquartered in Muskogee, Oklahoma, brings a strong history of personal community banking to many communities across Oklahoma and Arkansas, exemplifying family values and a community focus within each local branch. In 2022, Armstrong Bank expanded its Tulsa footprint by adding a Bixby location to its five previously established locations within the region.
