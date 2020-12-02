Armstrong Bank announces Muskogee area promotion

Armstrong Bank recently chose Bill Shelby as market president in Muskogee. In this role, Shelby will spearhead a talented Armstrong team in Muskogee, Fort Gibson, and the surrounding communities. Daniel Miller, who previously served as Muskogee Market president, will remain in the Muskogee market as senior vice president, regional relationship banker. His new role will allow the bank to broaden its efforts to serve customers throughout Muskogee and beyond.
“Bill and Daniel are both incredible assets to Armstrong Bank and our local communities,” Armstrong Bank President Ryan Quidley said. “With Bill’s leadership in the Bank and in the community, I am confident that Bill and the rest of our outstanding team will provide a level of service in this region second to none.”
Before joining Armstrong as a relationship banker in Muskogee in January of 2016, Shelby helped manage his family’s farm in Webbers Falls, his hometown. In 2002, while attending Oklahoma State University, Shelby began an internship at Armstrong’s Warner location under Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer Joe Perryman, Warner market president at that time.
“Bill has practically grown up in the Armstrong Bank family and culture. His promotion to market president is the result of much hard work, exceptional customer service, and a sincere appreciation of community banking,” Perryman said. “Bill has been instrumental in the rich development of customer relationships and growth in Muskogee and surrounding areas.”
Shelby graduated from OSU in 2005 with a degree in agricultural business and finance. After that, he and his wife Cristin moved to Australia for 13 months where Shelby earned a master's of commerce degree from the University of Sydney in 2007. Shelby is committed to the betterment of the Muskogee community. He serves as a deacon at the First Baptist Church of Muskogee and as a member of the City of Muskogee Foundation Investment Committee. Shelby is also a member of Leadership Muskogee Class 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.