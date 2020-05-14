Since the Paycheck Protection Program opened on April 3, Armstrong bankers have funded $91 million in loans for over 1,500 small businesses. According to the Department of the Treasury, Oklahoma banks, as of April 28, had already funded 20,919 loans worth more than $877 million in the second round of the PPP, which reopened April 27.
"It is a privilege to partner with our local business customers every day, but it is a special honor to be there for them during this unprecedented time of crisis," Armstrong Bank CEO Billy Taylor said. “At Armstrong, we know that when our local businesses are strong, our communities are strong. We are all stronger together."
PPP, which is part of the $2 trillion economic stimulus package passed by the federal government in late March, allocated up to $350 billion in forgivable loans to help small businesses maintain payrolls during the COVID-19 pandemic during its first round and another $310 billion during the program’s second round.
