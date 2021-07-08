Armstrong welcomes financial adviser Josh Cotten

Josh Cotten has joined Armstrong Financial Services as a financial adviser through LPL Financial.
The Muskogee native joins Armstrong after running his own wealth management firm, Cotten Wealth Management/ Raymond James, since 2017. Before that, he worked for Edward Jones in Muskogee for 10 years.
“We are very excited to welcome Josh to our team this year,” said Ron Davis, Armstrong Bank executive vice president of Investments. “Josh’s commitment to exceptional client service and personalized investment strategies aligns with our values. Josh absolutely provides the expertise and depth of services our Armstrong customers deserve.”
After obtaining his associate’s in business administration from Connors State College, Cotten earned his bachelor’s in business administration with a focus on financial planning from Northeastern State University. He is a CPFA (Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor) and has his Series 7, Series 66 held through LPL Financial, and Oklahoma life insurance licenses.
Cotten and his wife, Carrie, have two sons, Elijah and Noah. He is very active in his community, volunteering with the Muskogee Exchange Club, Muskogee Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Committees, Muskogee S.T.E.A.M. Center, Muskogee Area Human Resource Association, and Muskogee Wellness Institute. Cotten also is a volunteer firefighter for the Gooseneck Bend Fire Protection District.
