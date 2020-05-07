Army division seeks soldiers for reunion

FOX LAKE, Illinois - The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army's 2nd Infantry Division at any time. For information about the association and the group's 99th annual reunion in Kansas City, Missouri, from Sept. 23-27, 2020; visit their website at www.2ida.org/99th-annual-reunion/ or contact Bob Haynes at 2idahq@comcast.net and (224) 225-1202.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you