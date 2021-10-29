HASKELL – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has made one arrest in the homicide of Alyssa Edlund in August. Braulio Becerra Lopez, 21, was arrested Oct. 20 in Tulsa County for first-degree murder. Becerra is one of three suspects accused of shooting Edlund, 27, and her boyfriend. Edlund died as a result of the shooting. Her boyfriend was not injured.
Lopez is being held in the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility.
The Haskell Police Department requested OSBI assistance on Aug. 7, after an officer responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting a shooting on North Seneca Avenue in Haskell. Two vehicles were seen in the area at the time of the shooting including a black Chrysler 300 that was found to be registered to Lopez. The second vehicle, a silver Chrysler 200, has been recovered.
The OSBI is searching for the other two suspects who are not believed to be in the area.
If you have any information on this case, please contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.
