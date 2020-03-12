Art and Fun class planned at art guild

Submitted by Mary White

Draw whimsical bunnies, giraffes or puffins to create, unique greeting cards in this new two-hour Art and Fun class from 6-8 p.m. March 23, with Cindy Powell. Sign up at the Muskogee Art Guild, 211 W. Broadway, or text Cindy at: (479) 225-6068 to reserve your seat. Limit of 12, must register! 

