Draw whimsical bunnies, giraffes or puffins to create, unique greeting cards in this new two-hour Art and Fun class from 6-8 p.m. March 23, with Cindy Powell. Sign up at the Muskogee Art Guild, 211 W. Broadway, or text Cindy at: (479) 225-6068 to reserve your seat. Limit of 12, must register!
Art and Fun class planned at art guild
- Submitted by Mary White
