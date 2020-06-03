Muskogee Art Guild members have been busy drawing, painting, and producing art despite the coronovirus shutdown, and the Muskogee Art Guild is sponsoring a "Shelter in Place Art Show." New MAG art pieces will be on display from Thursday through the end of the month in its gallery windows. Although the gallery will not be open, check the display at 211 W. Broadway often, since the display will be rotated weekly. Pieces can be purchased by calling DeAnn at (970) 318-1406 or emailing her at deannmcdaniel@hotmail.com.
