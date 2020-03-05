Three Porum High School students spent their Thursday morning hanging student art — including some of their own — at the Muskogee Art Guild’s 211 W. Broadway gallery. The high-schoolers, alongside their teacher, were assisting in preparations for an art show comprised entirely of student works.
“It’s weird. It’s definitely a unique experience because I know not everyone gets to do this,” said freshman Jordan Carter, who had two pieces hanging in the show.
The show runs through March 30, officially kicking off with a reception for the artists from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the guild.
Guild president Becky Lucht said the show was an effort to reach out and provide students with “the gallery experience.”
“Getting in a gallery for the first time for me was huge. I was so proud of myself,” Lucht said. “We wanted to give these kids the chance to be in a real gallery.”
The guild will distribute $300 in prizes to winners across two age groups and four divisions, Lucht noted. Students from Checotah, Warner, and Porum schools have participated, contributing 143 pieces in total to the gallery.
“We were thrilled,” Lucht said. “We’ve got way more participating than we thought. The teachers we talked to were really excited about this.”
Porum High School art teacher Dwayne Barnes said hanging a piece in a public gallery was an important experience for fledgling artists.
“I really wanted them to experience the gallery setting, not your local little school thing,” Barnes said. “I wanted them to experience the whole deal of art, including the work that goes in before a show.”
It was a fitting event for the return of art classes to Porum High School, which had been discontinued, Barnes said.
“They hadn’t had art in Porum for a while,” Barnes said. “I think this is excellent — I appreciate the art guild representing us.”
The show will be a totally new experience in a somewhat new discipline for sophomore Preston McBay, who contributed a cubist piece depicting a man’s face in shades of blue and black.
“It’s really cool because I just kind of recently started painting,” McBay said. “I wanted to do something that really popped off of the canvas.”
Senior Khyle Flynn said his piece, a detailed pencil drawing of superhero Batman alongside some of the hero’s villain gallery, was similarly new to him.
“It’s like the first detailed pencil drawing I’ve done,” Flynn said. “It’s really cool and interesting — I’m enjoying seeing it in a different setting.”
Carter also tried something different for one of her contributions: depicting a detailed face in watercolor.
“It was my first time ever doing a face and doing a watercolor so I’m kind of surprised it got in here,” she said.
The show represents an effort by the Art Guild to reach out to younger members of the community, not just the adults, Lucht said.
“We really recognized that there’s a lack of art in schools and a lack of awareness of art in the community,” Lucht said. “We’ve made a commitment this year to acknowledge and involve kids in art.”
If you go
WHAT: Muskogee Art Guild student art show reception.
WHERE: 211 W. Broadway.
WHEN: 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
INFO: Open to the public. No cost.
