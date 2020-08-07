Area art students felt they "were real big time" when they showed their work at Muskogee Art Guild's Student Art Show last March, Guild President Becky Lucht said.
The show, featuring art from Checotah, Warner and Porum schools, also may well have been the final show inside the guild's downtown gallery, 211 W. Broadway.
The guild's three-year lease ends when August ends, and there is not enough money to renew it, Lucht said. The guild seeks another place where it could host exhibitions and art classes.
"We have some money in the bank, but it's going fast," she said. "Being a 501(c) (3) organization, we feel like stewards of this money that's been earned for a nonprofit. We're just burning it up for rent and utilities when we can't do anything."
She said the Guild makes its money through workshops and lessons.
The last workshop was held in February. A drawing class had been planned for March. The gallery and studio closed in March out of concern for COVID-19.
"We would have about six major workshops a year, and we usually had two weeks out of the month an ongoing class in drawing or pastels," Lucht said. "Every other Monday night, we had an art for fun class."
The guild had to cancel its summer art camp for children this year.
"That's one of our biggest things," she said.
The guild now seeks someone to offer affordable space.
Until then, Lucht said "we're kind of just on hiatus."
"We do have a place where we can do our general meetings," she said, adding that the guild might combine live meetings with video conferencing.
Lucht said for certain the Guild is not going to close down.
"We've been in existence 83 years now," she said. "I so believe in the arts as being an important aspect of life. Art appreciation is a quality of life issue."
Art education also is part of the guild's mission, Lucht said. "It's not taught enough in schools."
The guild hosted three major exhibitions each year — an Open Show, Members Show and Christmas Show —and smaller displays through the year.
During the pandemic, the gallery showed members' artwork in its windows.
"We invited members to display stuff they'd been working on since they were safe at home," Lucht said.
On Thursday, guild members began packing supplies, paints, books and other items to be put into storage.
"It's the accumulation of many years," artist Patricia Bradley said as she packed paint rollers into boxes.
Scores of art books, banners members had painted, easels, frames, even small kitchen appliances and boxes of tea have been put on tables to be sold. Lucht said the guild hopes to raise money by selling the items. However, no public sale is planned out of concern for COVID-19. She said members will get first pick of the items. Lucht plans to sell furniture through online garage sales.
"We're streamlining," she said. "We're anticipating we will not have a facility this large."
Muskogee Art Guild moved to Broadway three years ago. The 4,000-square foot space was twice the size of its former space on Court Street.
Bradley remains positive about having to move.
"A smaller place is still going to be just as wonderful because it's the people that are the guild, not the building," Bradley said.
