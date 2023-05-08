Expect a lot of black and white mixed among colorful art work this Thursday.
Muskogee Art Guild will host a Black and White Bash 5 to 7 p.m. at its gallery and studio, 106 S. Main St.
Visitors are encouraged to wear black and white, Guild President Becky Lucht said.
"And we will have black and white charcuterie boards," she said. "We will have red and white wine."
Lucht said a couple dozen artists will sell their paintings to help raise money for the guild.
One-fourth of each painting's cost will go back to the guild.
"Most of the artists have designated one of their paintings as a 100 percent donation," Lucht said. "So if one of those sells, all of it goes back to the guild."
There will be a drawing for a $1,000 painting by Richard Stephens, a watercolor artist from Hot Springs, Arkansas.
About 80 to 100 pieces of art are expected, Lucht said.
"It's everything from watercolors, oils, acrylics," she said. "We'll have scratchboard drawings, charcoal drawings. It's all across the board as far as subject matter."
Bash proceeds benefit the guild's educational programs.
"This year, we are finally going to bring back our kids' summer camp, so this is going to support that," Lucht said.
This will be the second Black and White Bash the guild has sponsored. Lucht said last year's event went well.
"We had a whole building full of people and sold $3,500 worth of art, and we probably had $5,000 in donations," she said.
If you go
WHAT: Muskogee Art Guild Black & White Bash.
WHEN: 5 - 7 p.m. Thursday.
WHERE: Muskogee Art Guild, 106 S. Main St.
ADMISSION: Free.
