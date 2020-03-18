Five Civilized Tribes Museum has announced the cancelation of its annual Art Under the Oaks competitive show.
The cancelation coincides with the museum's closure ahead of the potential spread of COVID-19, a respiratory illness commonly referred to as the coronavirus.
"We believe that history and museums are for everyone. We have made a difficult decision, it's time for us all to spend some time practicing social distancing," said executive director Sean Barney in a letter. "We are acting out of an abundance of extreme caution — with your health and safety foremost in mind."
Art from the museum's recent student show will be available for pick-up March 31. The museum plans to continue monitoring the situation, but has not announced a planned reopening date.
"We hope to see everyone when we reopen our doors," Barney said. "Until then, take care of yourselves."
