Jeremiah Lovato used "Okie from Muskogee" as the inspiration for his artwork.
Lovato, who hails from Oklahoma City, was asked by the owners of the building at 420 N. Main St., to paint a mural on the north side of the building.
Since the main business in the building is a medical marijuana dispensary, owned by the same people, Lovato put the business and song together.
"It's Muskogee, Merle Haggard sang, 'We don't smoke marijuana in Muskogee,' and this is a dispensary," he said. "There are two owners of the business, one in Oklahoma City and the other in Texas. The one in Oklahoma City, I've been working for him on and off for several years.
"So, they opened up here and they wanted me to come here and do something to kind of go along with the whole theme of pride in the city and that's why I was wanting to go with Merle Haggard."
Former Muskogee Mayor Wren Stratton was pleased with the final outcome.
"It was fun to watch him work," she said. "What's amazing is he did it with spray cans. It's really, really good and very well done.
"We need a whole lot more art like that on some of our buildings. That can lift the people up."
Lovato was initially working during the day so he could have ample light. When the temperatures rose into triple digits Lovato, along with his son Odin, rented some spotlights and completed the project at night.
"It's a little cooler, but it's still hot," he said. "There's no way I could have done the work during the day. Would have been dangerous for both of us."
One-half of the mural is a portrait of Haggard while the other half is reggae legend Bob Marley. Lovato said there is a reason for those two being the subjects.
"Pretty much talking about pride," he said. "This is also signifying the incorporation of or unity of two different cultures coming together."
During Monday's City Council meeting, Ward II Councilor Alex Reynolds had high praise for the piece in light of the rash of graffiti appearing on buildings in the downtown area.
"They just spent about 10 grand on an amazing mural," Reynolds said. "It's a wonderful piece of work and I would advise everyone to drive by and look at it. Once I saw the new (graffiti) tags this morning, I was terrified and that's the first place I went."
Lovato began work on the mural in mid-June by painting designs on the building to use as focal points. To the unaware, just seeing those points might have drawn the conclusion it was graffiti.
"I need those for reference points for features," he said. "The grout lines on the bricks are not really even and if I used those, the portrait would be distorted."
People who are familiar to the exterior of the building will also notice windows have been redone.
"I don't know who painted them originally," Lovato said. "But I was asked to re-do them."
