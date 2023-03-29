Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame seeks a sculptor to bring Okie From Muskogee originator Merle Haggard to Muskogee for good.
OMHOF and the Merle Haggard Statue Committee issued a call for professional artists to submit proposals for a statue of Haggard, to be built in front of Muskogee Civic Center. Haggard made country music history in 1969 by singing "Okie From Muskogee" at Muskogee Civic Center.
A request for proposals, with statue requirements, is on the OMHOF website. Submission deadline is in June.
"We want to leave it for the artists to propose to us how they see it and how they feel about it," OMHOF Executive Director Tony Corbell said. "We don't want to direct too much, he could be standing, he could be seated."
He said the statue must be bronze and have no moving parts or water features.
"There are things we know for sure," Corbell said. "We want it to be from a position of his age at the time he recorded 'Okie From Muskogee' in 1969. We know we need a view of the courthouse flag."
Corbell recalled seeing a life-size John Lennon statue in Liverpool, where the Beatles got their start.
"And it was just interesting to me, now that we're doing this, I'm all excited about it, because I have seen it in motion, and people love these things," he said.
Former Muskogee Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Sue Harris traced the Haggard statue idea to another Lennon statue.
"We had a picture of John Lennon on a bench, and it was in Cuba," Harris said. "And it just sparked this thought of how wonderful it would be to be able to feature the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame and Merle Haggard as one of our first inductees, and have it at the Civic Center, and put it where you could see the flag waving, Old Glory."
Statue committee member Max Boydstun recalled what it took to bring the statue proposal to reality. He said donations ranged from $5 to several thousand dollars. OMHOF patrons and even OMHOF inductees have contributed, Boydstun said.
Committee members also met with members of the Haggard family, including Haggard's widow, Boydstun said. "Theresa Haggard has already gone on record as saying she's delighted."
Boydstun said adequate funding for the statue is in place.
Harris said she's excited to see the proposals.
"Artists are going to be very inspired by Merle's accomplishments and by the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame," Harris said. "I hope it captures that feeling of music, and 'living right and being free' that came from the song. As far as for Muskogee and for Oklahoma, I don't have any doubt it's going to increase tourism."
Mayor Marlon Coleman welcomed the news.
"Merle Haggard was an iconic symbol who helped give Muskogee notoriety through music," Coleman said. "The statue being dedicated by the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame assists our city greatly in terms of marketing and tourism and creating another downtown venue for people to visit."
The statue committee will review the proposals then select the final artist and casting.
Artists are encouraged to propose their unique perspective on what would best honor.
Corbell said the statue would eventually have a webcam.
For more information
Full details on the Request for Proposal can be found on the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame website https://omhof.com/mhp/ or by calling Tony Corbell, Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame Executive Director at (918) 685-1701. Submission deadline is in June.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.