Amber Watson considers it an honor to beautify Muskogee.
Watson, along with Leah Payne and Malorie and Laine Anderson, are painting the pillars around the Civic Center.
Watson, who heads up the project, was contacted by Jordyn Jorgenson with the Greater Muskogee Chamber of Commerce and was told of an idea for tourism.
"She wants to make Muskogee more inviting," she said. "She wants to show what all there is in Muskogee and the history behind it."
Watson then contacted the other artists and assigned each one a pillar.
When it came to who got to paint which pillar, Watson said her decision was simple.
"I said wild card," she said. "I told them just pick one and do it. We were supposed have it done a few weeks ago, but weather interfered — all that week. It was just rain, rain, rain."
Payne has the one on the corner of Fourth Street and West Okmulgee Avenue, the Andersons have the northeast corner of South Fifth and Columbus streets while Watson has commandeered the pillar on South Fifth and Okmulgee.
"I just picked some people that I trust the most," Watson said. "I know they do a good job. Leah is local, she's from Muskogee. Malorie is my tattoo artist and lives in Tahlequah — I'm from Cushing."
Watson is allowing each artist to come up with their own design. However, there are certain requirements each artist must adhere to.
"(Jorgenson) wants to do something every other year to bring artists in to paint over it," Watson said. "Or make a festival of it or during the Azalea Festival. Hopefully, it will inspire people to come down."
Payne and the Andersons finished their pillars on Tuesday.
"We started on ours on Monday," Malorie said. "One side is Chickasaw tribe, one is Seminole; then, we've got Cherokee and Muscogee (Creek)."
Payne had been working on hers off and on for two weeks and has a Muskogee history theme to it. Watson is dedicating hers to Bass Reeves.
"There's already two pillars in the parking area done by the Muskogee Art Guild that we're just going to refurbish," Watson said. "We're just painting the concrete around them."
