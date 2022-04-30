Artwork wanted for exhibit, contest

Main Street Muskogee and Three Rivers Museum are calling all artists for the Civic Season 2 art exhibit during the month of June. The theme of the exhibit is Widening the Lens on America, and artworks should explore topics such as what it means to be an American, why voting is important, and why democracy is vital. The exhibit is intergenerational and open to people ages 17 and older.
Artwork will be shown at The Break Coffee Shop, 310 S. Third St., from June 4 to July 4. People’s Choice Awards judging will take place during Gentle Thursday @ Localmotion in the Depot District from 5-8 p.m. June 16. Winners will be announced at a later date. Artists should take their work to The Break by June 1 and fill out the artist’s registration form there. Works of photography, painting and drawing should be ready to hang.
Civic Season 2 is sponsored by the Smithsonian Institute and other prominent history museums and associations across the U.S. It is focused primarily on young adults aged 18-29, the generation that has often not had civics in school as a standalone class, as a means of engaging them in the American conversation.
Information: Main Street Muskogee, mainstreetmuskogee@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.