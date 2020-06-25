Arvest among ‘Best-In-State Banks’ in Oklahoma

TULSA – Arvest Bank has been recognized by Forbes magazine for the second time this year, this time as part of its “Best-In-State Banks 2020” lists for Missouri and Oklahoma. Earlier this month, Arvest ranked among the top 10 U.S. banks on Forbes’ “World’s Best Banks” list.
Both lists were produced by Forbes and its market research partner, Statista. The “Best-In-State Banks 2020” lists are based on an independent survey of more than 25,000 U.S. consumers who were asked to rate banks at which they have – or previously have had – checking accounts.
“We continue to be humbled by these accolades based on customer feedback,” said Kirk Hays, president for Arvest in Tulsa. “We feel truly honored that people trust us with their financial needs, especially during such uncertain times.
“I also want to credit our associates for their focus and commitment. I know this type of recognition inspires them to be even better.”
Survey participants made recommendations regarding overall satisfaction and assessed banks in the following areas: trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice. The final list ranks up to 10 banks in each state.
